Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.090-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.3 billion-$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.4 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.09-$3.15 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.88.

NYSE CPB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,483,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,091. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,811,000 after purchasing an additional 357,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,060,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,798,000 after purchasing an additional 233,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

