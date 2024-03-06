Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

