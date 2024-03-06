Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,900 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Cambium Networks Stock Performance
Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.
Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $5,183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 180,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Cambium Networks
About Cambium Networks
Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cambium Networks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.