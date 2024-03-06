Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,900 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 322,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $8,357,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $5,183,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 180,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

