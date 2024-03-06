California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRC. Mizuho raised their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get California Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on California Resources

California Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. 104,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,246. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.02. California Resources has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 20.14%. California Resources’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Resources

(Get Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.