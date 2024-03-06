Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Cactus news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 17.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,577,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,707,000 after acquiring an additional 244,164 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,905 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,088,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,127,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WHD opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. Cactus has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

