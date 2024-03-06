C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $28.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.91.

AI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of AI opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,191 in the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in C3.ai by 148.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,932 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 79.2% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 11.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

