BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

BWXT has been the topic of several other reports. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of BWX Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $104.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,063,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 312,105 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,635,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

