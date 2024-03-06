BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 90,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,975. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

