BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.57. The company had a trading volume of 109,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,464. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,803,000 after acquiring an additional 65,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,130,000 after purchasing an additional 217,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,028,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,326 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Truist Financial upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

