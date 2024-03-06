Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 01/31/2024 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $212.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.53. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $222.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.13.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

