BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Up 12.4% in February

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DOOO opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

