BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.50

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRP

BRP Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,697,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.