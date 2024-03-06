BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 49.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BRP. Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

BRP Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ BRP opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.44. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

