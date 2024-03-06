Brokers Set Expectations for NETGEAR, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for NETGEAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for NETGEAR’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NETGEAR’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $14.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $83,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $83,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,244.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $26,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $299,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 14.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 56.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 47,973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,917,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

