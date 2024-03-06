Brokers Offer Predictions for SM Energy’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.09. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 4.20.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

