Brokers Offer Predictions for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montrose Environmental Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $165.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

MEG stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

