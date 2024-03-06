Brokers Offer Predictions for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADTRAN in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for ADTRAN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

ADTRAN Price Performance

ADTN opened at $6.01 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $472.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 328.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.