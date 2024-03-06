Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zai Lab Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.53) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.53). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZLAB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Price Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83. Zai Lab has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 58.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Zai Lab by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.