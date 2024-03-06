Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.75) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.85). The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.84) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $89,544.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,888.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

