Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $574.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.70 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Price Performance

NYSE:EFXT opened at $6.23 on Monday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.45.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 12,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Further Reading

