Brokers Issue Forecasts for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Editas Medicine in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 7.9 %

Editas Medicine stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $747.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 401.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

