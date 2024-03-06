Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $92.25

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFSI

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $963,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $1,360,270.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,038.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 242,718 shares of company stock valued at $19,963,939 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $86.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.