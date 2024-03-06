Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) PT at $186.14

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JLL. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

JLL opened at $188.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.20 and its 200 day moving average is $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $193.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $2,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

