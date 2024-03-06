Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) PT at $3.80

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $42,226.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,500.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 174,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in fuboTV by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 357,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,389,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,199,000 after acquiring an additional 80,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 495.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 66,213 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

