Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $17.00

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASPN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $61,788,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $15,067,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,984,000 after buying an additional 1,086,394 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 938,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASPN opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.