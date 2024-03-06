Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Target Price at $20.60

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 532,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 729,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 117,953 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

