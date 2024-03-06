Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,064. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Broadwind from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Further Reading

