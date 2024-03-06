BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,678,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 3,282,605 shares.The stock last traded at $3.12 and had previously closed at $3.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get BRF alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRF

BRF Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.