Boyd Group Services Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will earn $8.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.38. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$275.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$304.46.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$307.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$293.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$264.58. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$201.73 and a twelve month high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

