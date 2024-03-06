BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Gap Up to $26.54

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $28.00. BOX shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 918,202 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Get BOX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.16, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.