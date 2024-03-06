BOX (NYSE:BOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $32.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 961,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,574,181 shares.The stock last traded at $28.00 and had previously closed at $27.25.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,020,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of BOX by 19.0% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 296,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after acquiring an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

