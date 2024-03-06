BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $261.0 million-$263.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.0 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.530-1.570 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. 4,455,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,833. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BOX by 201.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

