Boralex Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a report released on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Desjardins raised their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.75.

Boralex Price Performance

Boralex stock opened at C$28.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

