Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Raised to Hold at Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BE. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. 3,407,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.