Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00060688 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00046704 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00017383 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

