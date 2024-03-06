Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Reaches $1,312.24 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,312.24 billion and approximately $7.15 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $66,792.81 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.98 or 0.00607815 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00051172 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00147886 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,646,393 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
