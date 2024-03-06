Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Reaches $1,312.24 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,312.24 billion and approximately $7.15 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $66,792.81 on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.98 or 0.00607815 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00051172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00147886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,646,393 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.