BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

BioVie Price Performance

Shares of BioVie stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 1,371,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,166. BioVie has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIVI. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BioVie by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of BioVie by 2,706.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BioVie by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

