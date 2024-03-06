Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $14.59. Biomea Fusion shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 732,820 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMEA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMEA

Biomea Fusion Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of Biomea Fusion

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $601.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 316.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.