Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,443 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $344,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Biogen by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 20,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 1.7 %

BIIB opened at $217.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.94. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.35 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.68.

View Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.