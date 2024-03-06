Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 24,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bilibili by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 5,117.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 237,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 242,229 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.90. 4,844,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,319. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

