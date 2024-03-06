BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,073 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after buying an additional 440,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after buying an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.69. 453,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.