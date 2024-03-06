B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,438. B&G Foods has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $578.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,453,000 after buying an additional 1,190,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in B&G Foods by 505.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 595,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 72.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 458,082 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

