Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge cut Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BYND opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $541.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.44.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

