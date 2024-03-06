Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 864,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $523.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78.
Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Berry had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
