Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 864,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $523.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Berry had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Berry by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,382,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 988,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 425,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berry by 604.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 152,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 131,035 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry by 11.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 229,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Berry by 29.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 81,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRY

Berry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.