Berenberg Bank Raises Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $345.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from $200.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $291.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $259.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.63. Eaton has a one year low of $155.38 and a one year high of $298.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,867,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 531,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

