Berenberg Bank Lowers Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Price Target to GBX 150

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.64% from the stock’s current price.

Ecora Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Ecora Resources stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 73.30 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,848. Ecora Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 72.10 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 137.80 ($1.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.45. The company has a market capitalization of £189.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,466.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecora Resources

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 65,005 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,528.18). 18.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.