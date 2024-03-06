BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TBBB. UBS Group initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BBB Foods stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. BBB Foods has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

