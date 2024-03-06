Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMWYY. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
View Our Latest Report on BMWYY
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.