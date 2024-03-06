Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMWYY. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BMWYY

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.20. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.