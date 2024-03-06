Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. 2,822,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAYRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

