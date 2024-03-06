Barrington Research Boosts American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target to $15.00

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get American Public Education alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APEI

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.20. 585,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,812. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Public Education by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.